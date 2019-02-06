Recipe: Zesty Caesar Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- ¼ cup light mayonnaise
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp water
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 2 tsp reduced-fat Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp black pepper
Instructions
Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a bowl and stir with a whisk until smooth. Makes 1 cup.
Store in air-tight container for up to a week in the refrigerator.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 20
Calories from fat: 15
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 75mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 0g