Recipe: Zesty Caesar Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup light mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp water
  • 1 Tbsp minced garlic
  • 2 tsp reduced-fat Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ tsp black pepper

Instructions

  1. Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a bowl and stir with a whisk until smooth. Makes 1 cup.

  2. Store in air-tight container for up to a week in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 20
Calories from fat: 15
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 75mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 0g

