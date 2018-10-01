Recipe: Zero-Point Cucumber Citrus Salad

At ZERO Weight Watchers SmartPoints, what’s not to love?! This is a refreshing, light and summery salad that pairs well with any warm-weather entree. The vinegar and orange juice balance to create the perfectly sweet zest, all while staying low-calorie, low-carb, and even nonfat.

Pro tips:

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅔ cup

Ingredients

Instructions

Slice the cucumbers in half lengthwise, and then slice the halves into thin half moons and add them to a large mixing bowl.

Zest one of the oranges and add the zest to the mixing bowl.

Segment the oranges by slicing off the two ends, so it sits flat. Use your knife to slice off the peel, all the way around the orange, being careful to not slice too far into the orange flesh.

Over the mixing bowl, pick up the “naked” orange, and with a paring knife very carefully slice along the membrane, slicing towards the center of the orange. Slice on each side of the membrane to loosen each segment, and remove it.

Drop the orange segments into the mixing bowl and squeeze as much juice out of the leftover membrane into the bowl.

Add the vinegar, shallots, and basil to the bowl, and gently toss to combine.

Season with the salt and pepper.