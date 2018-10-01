Recipe: Zero-Point Cucumber Citrus Salad

At ZERO Weight Watchers SmartPoints, what’s not to love?! This is a refreshing, light and summery salad that pairs well with any warm-weather entree. The vinegar and orange juice balance to create the perfectly sweet zest, all while staying low-calorie, low-carb, and even nonfat.
Pro tips:
- If you’re using English cucumbers, you don’t have to peel them! On a related note, feel free to add a second cucumber if you don’t think yours will be enough.
- Easily cut this salad in half to make a smaller portion. Use half of the cucumber and just one orange.
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ⅔ cup
Ingredients
1 large English cucumber
3 navel oranges + the zest of 1
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
½ shallot, thinly sliced (or ¼ cup thinly sliced red onion)
¼ cup fresh basil, chiffonade
¼ teaspoon salt
black pepper, to taste
Instructions
Slice the cucumbers in half lengthwise, and then slice the halves into thin half moons and add them to a large mixing bowl.
Zest one of the oranges and add the zest to the mixing bowl.
Segment the oranges by slicing off the two ends, so it sits flat. Use your knife to slice off the peel, all the way around the orange, being careful to not slice too far into the orange flesh.
Over the mixing bowl, pick up the “naked” orange, and with a paring knife very carefully slice along the membrane, slicing towards the center of the orange. Slice on each side of the membrane to loosen each segment, and remove it.
Drop the orange segments into the mixing bowl and squeeze as much juice out of the leftover membrane into the bowl.
Add the vinegar, shallots, and basil to the bowl, and gently toss to combine.
Season with the salt and pepper.
If you are not serving right away, gently toss the salad again immediately before serving. The longer it sits, the more flavorful the cucumbers will get as they take on the flavors of the vinegar and orange juice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (⅔ cup)
Calories: 56
Calories from fat: 2
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 101mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 0
