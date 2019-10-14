Whether it’s Thanksgiving or just another weeknight dinner, this stuffing is the way to go. Low-sodium vegetable broth, eggs, butter, onions, celery and a bunch of other yummy goodness come together to make our Whole-wheat Herb Stuffing into a delicious side dish. At only 168 calories and 6 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per serving, you’ll feel great serving this up to your family!

Recipe: Whole Wheat Herb Stuffing

Prep time: 10 minutes + 30-40 minutes to dry out bread

Cook time: 50-60 minutes

Yield: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 pound whole wheat bread

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 onion, diced

2 cups diced celery

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1 tablespoon fresh minced rosemary

1 tablespoon fresh minced sage

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 egg + 1 egg white

2½ cups low-sodium vegetable broth

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 250°F. Lay the bread out between 2 baking sheets and bake to dry out, about 30-40 minutes. When cool, stack the slices and cut them into 1-inch cubes. Increase the oven temperature to 350°F and spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the butter, onions, and celery, cooking until they soften, 8-10 minutes. Add the herbs and cook an additional 2 minutes. Working in batches or split between two large bowls, combine the bread cubes, vegetable mixture, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg, egg white, and broth. Add this mixture to the bread cube mixture and toss together gently with tongs to moisten all of the bread. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Bake until brown on top and set in the center, 40-45 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: 1 cup

Calories: 168

Calories from fat: 39

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 7mg

Sodium: 371mg

Carbohydrates: 25g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 6g

SmartPoints: 6

