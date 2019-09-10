Who doesn’t love a good cornbread muffin? The cornmeal gives it that authentic cornbread taste, while skinny swaps like whole-wheat flour, almond milk and applesauce cut out tons of calories and fats. For only 132 calories and 5 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per muffin, you really can’t go wrong! Both the kids and Mom and Dad alike will love them.

Recipe: Whole-Wheat Cornbread Muffins

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 muffin

Ingredients

1½ cups yellow cornmeal

1 cup whole-wheat white flour

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and spray 12 muffin tins with nonstick cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg. Then add the almond milk, applesauce and melted butter. Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture and mix together until combined. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each one about ¾ of the way full. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until golden.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 muffin)

Calories: 132

Calories from fat: 20

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 17mg

Sodium: 350mg

Carbohydrates: 27g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 5

