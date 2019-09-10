We are simply obsessed with detox and weight loss soups that taste divine and offer lots of nutritional benefits, so when we saw this recipe on Favorite Family Recipes we had to try it out. When you’ve had an overindulgent Saturday night out with the girls or you gorged on some extra slices of pizza at lunchtime, this is the perfect concoction to get you back on track. This glorified tomato soup has an abundance of colorful and nutrient-dense veggies, like yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, and green beans, and they mix together wonderfully to offer a great taste to leave you and your family satisfied.
This recipe is a great freezer-friendly option (find 13 other great freezer-friendly dishes here), so double your batch and freeze for the nights you just can’t find time to cook.
Recipe: Weight Loss Soup
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 2-3 hours on low
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 2 cups
Ingredients
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (5-ounce) package shiitake mushrooms, sliced
- 3 whole carrots, peeled and sliced
- 3 cups low-sodium tomato juice
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 (14.5-ounce) cans no-salt-added fire roasted diced tomatoes
- 1 zucchini, sliced in rounds and quartered
- 1 yellow squash, sliced in rounds and quartered
- 1 (8-ounce) bag frozen green beans
- 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 3 cups purple cabbage, chopped
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Instructions
Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat and coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Cook the onion, garlic, mushrooms and carrots until they begin to get soft, about 5 minutes.
Add the tomato juice, chicken broth, tomatoes, the cooked vegetables, and the remaining vegetables to a slow cooker. Season with the Italian seasoning and salt and pepper, to taste.
Cook on low until vegetables are tender, 2 to 3 hours.
To freeze leftovers: Remove desired portion, pour into plastic freezer bags and lay flat on a baking sheet and freeze. Once the soup is frozen flat, it is much easier to store without taking up too much room. To thaw, place bag in fridge for 24 hours and then reheat.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 cups)
Calories: 204
Calories from fat: 4
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 217mg
Carbohydrates: 42g
Fiber: 12g
Sugar: 16g
Protein: 9g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.