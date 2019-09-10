We are simply obsessed with detox and weight loss soups that taste divine and offer lots of nutritional benefits, so when we saw this recipe on Favorite Family Recipes we had to try it out. When you’ve had an overindulgent Saturday night out with the girls or you gorged on some extra slices of pizza at lunchtime, this is the perfect concoction to get you back on track. This glorified tomato soup has an abundance of colorful and nutrient-dense veggies, like yellow squash, zucchini, carrots, and green beans, and they mix together wonderfully to offer a great taste to leave you and your family satisfied.

This recipe is a great freezer-friendly option (find 13 other great freezer-friendly dishes here), so double your batch and freeze for the nights you just can’t find time to cook.

Recipe: Weight Loss Soup

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 2-3 hours on low

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 cups

Ingredients

1 small white onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (5-ounce) package shiitake mushrooms, sliced

3 whole carrots, peeled and sliced

3 cups low-sodium tomato juice

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 (14.5-ounce) cans no-salt-added fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 zucchini, sliced in rounds and quartered

1 yellow squash, sliced in rounds and quartered

1 (8-ounce) bag frozen green beans

1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

3 cups purple cabbage, chopped

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat and coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Cook the onion, garlic, mushrooms and carrots until they begin to get soft, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato juice, chicken broth, tomatoes, the cooked vegetables, and the remaining vegetables to a slow cooker. Season with the Italian seasoning and salt and pepper, to taste. Cook on low until vegetables are tender, 2 to 3 hours. To freeze leftovers: Remove desired portion, pour into plastic freezer bags and lay flat on a baking sheet and freeze. Once the soup is frozen flat, it is much easier to store without taking up too much room. To thaw, place bag in fridge for 24 hours and then reheat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 cups)

Calories: 204

Calories from fat: 4

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 217mg

Carbohydrates: 42g

Fiber: 12g

Sugar: 16g

Protein: 9g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.