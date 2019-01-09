Recipe: Watermelon Fat Flush Water

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 servings

Serving size: ½ gallon

Ingredients

½ gallon cold water

5-7 mint leaves

3 cups watermelon, chopped

Instructions

Mix all ingredients and keep chilled. Allow the ingredients to chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours before serving. Discard after 24-48 hours or when fruit starts to taste bitter.

*The recipe is meant to be drank without eating the fruit itself.

Tip: You can get the daily recommended 8 glasses of water by drinking this entire recipe throughout the day!

Per Serving: ½ gallon

Calories: 0

Calories from fat: 0

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 0mg

Carbohydrates: 0g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 0g

Protein: 0g

WWP+: 0

