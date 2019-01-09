Lifestyle

Recipe: Watermelon Fat Flush Water

By

Recipe: Watermelon Fat Flush Water

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 servings
Serving size: ½ gallon

Ingredients

  • ½ gallon cold water

  • 5-7 mint leaves

  • 3 cups watermelon, chopped

Instructions

  1. Mix all ingredients and keep chilled.

  2. Allow the ingredients to chill in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours before serving. Discard after 24-48 hours or when fruit starts to taste bitter.

*The recipe is meant to be drank without eating the fruit itself.

Tip: You can get the daily recommended 8 glasses of water by drinking this entire recipe throughout the day!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: ½ gallon
Calories: 0
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 0mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 0

