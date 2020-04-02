Adding protein into your diet doesn’t have to be a drag, especially when you can get it in the form of a pancake. Just warm up your griddle and combine a few simple ingredients to get your day started out right and keep you feeling full for hours to come. Keep in mind when preparing these that the mixture is going to be quite different from what you may be used to in a boxed pancake mix. If they aren’t spreading out on your griddle enough, take the back of a spoon or measuring cup and gently flatten them out. This recipe makes a handful, and they’re still great when reheated! They are a wonderful snack to have right before a workout. Eat them cold or pop them in the microwave for 20-30 seconds.

Recipe: Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5-7 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 3 pancakes

Ingredients

1 (16-ounce) carton egg whites

2½ cups instant whole grain oats

1½ scoops vanilla protein powder

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Whisk all of the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl and stir until evenly moistened and smooth. For a smoother batter, blend all of the ingredients together in a high speed blender for 30 seconds. Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat, and coat it with nonstick cooking spray. Working in batches, pour the batter using a ⅓ cup measuring cup onto the surface and cook the pancakes until the edges are dry and begin to bubble, about 2 minutes. Flip them and cook for an additional 1 minute. Store leftovers in a plastic container to reheat as needed throughout the week. These pancakes go great with fruit for a post workout snack!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 pancakes)

Calories: 129

Calories from fat: 19

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 168mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 12g

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition

