Pizza + quesadilla = happy kids! If your kids can’t get enough of the ooey gooey cheesy foods, we have good news: You don’t have to feel bad anymore! We used skinny swaps (like part-skim cheese, turkey pepperoni and tons of veggies) so that our yummy recipe came in with a low calorie count. Make them as an after-school snack, pack them in the kiddos’ lunchboxes, or even make one just for yourself! They’re not just for kids!

Recipe: Ultimate Pizza Quesadilla

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 quesadilla

Ingredients

4 (9-inch) whole wheat high fiber, low-carb tortillas

1½ cups light pizza sauce

1½ cups reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

24 turkey pepperoni (6 on each wedge)

½ cup diced onions

½ cup diced green bell peppers

1 cup thinly sliced white mushrooms

Instructions

Preheat a medium-sized skillet over medium heat. Lightly coat the skillet with nonstick cooking spray and lay 1 tortilla. Spoon and spread 2 tablespoons of pizza sauce over the tortilla. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons of cheese OVER HALF OF THE TORTILLA, followed by the turkey pepperoni, 2 tablespoons of the onions, 2 tablespoons of the green peppers, ¼ cup of the mushrooms, optional crushed red pepper, and the remaining 3 tablespoons cheese. Fold the tortilla in half, covering the filling, and cook until the quesadilla is golden brown, about 2-3 additional minutes. Carefully flip the quesadilla, so the filling doesn’t fall out. Continue to cook until the other side is golden brown, about another 2-3 minutes. Set it aside and cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat with other tortillas, or have several skillets going at once (tough, but doable if you have all your ingredients prepped and ready!) Slice in half and serve each quesadilla with a ¼ cup pizza sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 quesadilla)

Calories: 285

Calories from fat: 133

Fat: 13g

Saturated fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 37mg

Sodium: 1173mg

Carbohydrates: 32g

Fiber: 14g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 36g

SmartPoints: 8

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.