Pizza + quesadilla = happy kids! If your kids can’t get enough of the ooey gooey cheesy foods, we have good news: You don’t have to feel bad anymore! We used skinny swaps (like part-skim cheese, turkey pepperoni and tons of veggies) so that our yummy recipe came in with a low calorie count. Make them as an after-school snack, pack them in the kiddos’ lunchboxes, or even make one just for yourself! They’re not just for kids!
Recipe: Ultimate Pizza Quesadilla
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10-12 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 quesadilla
Ingredients
- 4 (9-inch) whole wheat high fiber, low-carb tortillas
- 1½ cups light pizza sauce
- 1½ cups reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese
- 24 turkey pepperoni (6 on each wedge)
- ½ cup diced onions
- ½ cup diced green bell peppers
- 1 cup thinly sliced white mushrooms
Instructions
- Preheat a medium-sized skillet over medium heat. Lightly coat the skillet with nonstick cooking spray and lay 1 tortilla.
- Spoon and spread 2 tablespoons of pizza sauce over the tortilla.
- Sprinkle 3 tablespoons of cheese OVER HALF OF THE TORTILLA, followed by the turkey pepperoni, 2 tablespoons of the onions, 2 tablespoons of the green peppers, ¼ cup of the mushrooms, optional crushed red pepper, and the remaining 3 tablespoons cheese.
- Fold the tortilla in half, covering the filling, and cook until the quesadilla is golden brown, about 2-3 additional minutes.
- Carefully flip the quesadilla, so the filling doesn’t fall out. Continue to cook until the other side is golden brown, about another 2-3 minutes. Set it aside and cover with foil to keep warm. Repeat with other tortillas, or have several skillets going at once (tough, but doable if you have all your ingredients prepped and ready!)
- Slice in half and serve each quesadilla with a ¼ cup pizza sauce.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 quesadilla)
Calories: 285
Calories from fat: 133
Fat: 13g
Saturated fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 37mg
Sodium: 1173mg
Carbohydrates: 32g
Fiber: 14g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 36g
SmartPoints: 8
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.