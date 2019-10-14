This is a fun alternative to a sweet potato casserole, since the contents will be served back in the potato skin. Instead of a calorie and fat-laden casserole recipe, we scooped out the centers of our sweet potatoes, added some non-fat Greek yogurt, cinnamon, brown sugar and nutmeg, mixed it all together and came up with these sweet and delicious sweet potatoes. The yogurt adds a slight tang that controls the sweetness of the brown sugar and potato.

Recipe: Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour + 10 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 filled potato half

Ingredients

4 medium sweet potatoes

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

64 mini marshmallows

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Wash the potatoes and dry them on a paper towel, then poke several holes in them with a fork, and brush the oil on the outsides of them. Wrap each potato in foil, place them on a baking sheet, and bake until fork-tender, 40-60 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350° F after taking the potatoes out of the oven. When the potatoes are cool enough to touch, cut them in half lengthwise, and scoop out the centers into a large mixing bowl. Add the yogurt, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the mixing bowl with the scooped-out potato centers. Mix in a stand mixer (or handheld mixer) until smooth. Evenly spoon the mixture back into the potato skins, and top with chopped pecans and 8 mini marshmallows. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the marshmallows are toasted and melting.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 filled potato half)

Calories: 91

Calories from fat: 22

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 36mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 7gProtein: 3g

SmartPoints: 4

