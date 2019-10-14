This is a fun alternative to a sweet potato casserole, since the contents will be served back in the potato skin. Instead of a calorie and fat-laden casserole recipe, we scooped out the centers of our sweet potatoes, added some non-fat Greek yogurt, cinnamon, brown sugar and nutmeg, mixed it all together and came up with these sweet and delicious sweet potatoes. The yogurt adds a slight tang that controls the sweetness of the brown sugar and potato.
Recipe: Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour + 10 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 filled potato half
Ingredients
4 medium sweet potatoes
½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
2 tablespoons chopped pecans
64 mini marshmallows
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Wash the potatoes and dry them on a paper towel, then poke several holes in them with a fork, and brush the oil on the outsides of them.
Wrap each potato in foil, place them on a baking sheet, and bake until fork-tender, 40-60 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350° F after taking the potatoes out of the oven.
When the potatoes are cool enough to touch, cut them in half lengthwise, and scoop out the centers into a large mixing bowl.
Add the yogurt, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the mixing bowl with the scooped-out potato centers. Mix in a stand mixer (or handheld mixer) until smooth.
Evenly spoon the mixture back into the potato skins, and top with chopped pecans and 8 mini marshmallows.
Bake for 10 minutes, or until the marshmallows are toasted and melting.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 filled potato half)
Calories: 91
Calories from fat: 22
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 1mg
Sodium: 36mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar 7gProtein: 3g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.