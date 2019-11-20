This recipe is going to forever rid the notion that slimmed-down meals lack flavor. These Turkey Meatball Sliders are savory and juicy, all while being slimmed down! The zesty Italian seasoning and fresh basil leaves give these sliders irresistible flavor and a crunchy exterior that you will absolutely love. Are you meatball obsessed, as you rightfully should be? Check out some other meatball recipes that are sure to further your obsession!

Recipe: Turkey Meatball Sliders

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 turkey sliders

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground turkey

¼ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

¼ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

1 egg

2 tablespoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

8 whole grain slider buns

½ cup reduced-fat shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup reduced-sugar marinara sauce

8 large basil leaves

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground turkey, bread crumbs, Parmesan, egg, minced garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, and parsley. Using clean hands, mix the ingredients until thoroughly combined. Roll the mixture into 8 equal-sized meatballs. Place the meatballs on the prepared baking sheet and bake until done,18-20 minutes. Remove the meatballs and set aside to cool slightly. Set the oven to broil and set out a new baking sheet. Slice the buns in half and lay them cut side up on the baking sheet. Spread 2 tablespoons of mozzarella cheese on 4 of the bun halves. Place the baking sheet under the broiler for 30 seconds to 1 minute, watching it carefully until the cheese melts and the bun is lightly toasted. Remove from the oven and assemble the sliders by layering 1 meatball on to top of the melted cheese half. Spoon 1 tablespoon of sauce on each meatball, and 1 basil leaf, then cover with the other half of the toasted bun. After assembling, stick a toothpick through to keep the meatball slider assembled until served.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 turkey sliders)

Calories: 417

Fat: 15g

Saturated Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 135mg

Sodium: 869mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 36g

WWP+: 11

SmartPoints: 11

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

