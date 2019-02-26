Summer’s not over yet! Give the kids a tasty and tropical treat that you can feel good about. Throw in some pineapple chunks, banana, coconut milk and lime juice for a 77-calorie popsicle! It doesn’t get much better than that!
Pro tip: If you have any extra popsicle mix leftover after the molds are full, refrigerate the leftover and drink it as a smoothie.
Recipe: Tropical Pineapple Popsicles
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 8+ hours freeze time
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 popsicle
Ingredients
2½ cups fresh cubed pineapple
1 ripe banana
1 cup light coconut milk
1 tablespoon lime juice
Instructions
Blend all ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for 8+ hours.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 popsicle):
Calories: 77
Calories from fat: 21
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 9mg
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar 10g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 1
