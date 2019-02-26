Summer’s not over yet! Give the kids a tasty and tropical treat that you can feel good about. Throw in some pineapple chunks, banana, coconut milk and lime juice for a 77-calorie popsicle! It doesn’t get much better than that!

Pro tip: If you have any extra popsicle mix leftover after the molds are full, refrigerate the leftover and drink it as a smoothie.

Recipe: Tropical Pineapple Popsicles

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 8+ hours freeze time

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 popsicle

Ingredients

2½ cups fresh cubed pineapple

1 ripe banana

1 cup light coconut milk

1 tablespoon lime juice

Instructions

Blend all ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Pour into popsicle molds and freeze for 8+ hours.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 popsicle):

Calories: 77

Calories from fat: 21

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 9mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 10g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 1

