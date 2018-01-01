Lifestyle

Recipe: Tropical Detox Salad

Recipe: Tropical Detox SaladPrep time: 15 minutesCook time: NoneYield: 4 servingsServing size: ¼ […]

By

Tropical Detox Salad Ingredients
Tropical-Detox-Salad_RESIZED3
Tropical Detox Salad
Recipe: Tropical Detox Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ¼ of recipe

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

  • 8 cups chopped Romaine lettuce
  • 1½ cups fresh chunked pineapple
  • 1½ cups grapefruit, segmented
  • 1½ cups chunked mango (fresh or frozen)
  • 4 kiwis, peeled and sliced
  • ½ cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • ½ cup slivered almond slices

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, toss all of the salad ingredients together. Or, plate the salad on a platter by layering the Romaine on the bottom and the fruit on top for presentation.
  2. Serve with an optional light sweet dressing of your choice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of recipe)
Calories: 269
Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 21mg
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 21g
Protein: 6g
SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts