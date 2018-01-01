Recipe: Tropical Detox Salad

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ¼ of recipe
Ingredients
- 8 cups chopped Romaine lettuce
- 1½ cups fresh chunked pineapple
- 1½ cups grapefruit, segmented
- 1½ cups chunked mango (fresh or frozen)
- 4 kiwis, peeled and sliced
- ½ cup unsweetened coconut flakes
- ½ cup slivered almond slices
Instructions
- In a large bowl, toss all of the salad ingredients together. Or, plate the salad on a platter by layering the Romaine on the bottom and the fruit on top for presentation.
- Serve with an optional light sweet dressing of your choice.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ of recipe)
Calories: 269
Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 21mg
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 21g
Protein: 6g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.