Recipe: Thanksgiving Turkey

Hosting a Thanksgiving meal doesn’t have to be as stressful and pressure-filled as it seems! We’ve got the perfect recipe to get you through it. It’s simple and delicious enough for a first-time turkey chef to make, and turkey veterans will love it as well… not to mention your friends and family sitting around the table come Turkey Day.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 3 to 3½ hours minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 4 ounces

Ingredients

1 (10-pound) turkey

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

2 lemons

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons fresh chopped thyme

2 tablespoons fresh chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon fresh chopped sage

1 onion, quartered

8 garlic cloves, crushed

4 whole sprigs thyme

4 whole sprigs rosemary

a few whole leaves sage

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F, and place a rack in a roasting pan. Rinse and pat dry the whole turkey, being careful to make sure the giblets are removed if included. Loosen the breast skin by separating it from the breast meat with your hands, being careful not to break the skin. Generously season the inside and outside of the turkey with salt and black pepper. Zest two lemons, then cut each lemon in half. Mix the lemon zest with the butter and chopped herbs, and gently rub half of the mixture under the breast skin. Rub the rest of the mixture on top of the turkey all over the breasts and legs. Place the onions, lemons, garlic, and whole herbs in the turkey cavity. Truss the turkey to keep the legs together and the wings down. Place the turkey in the roasting pan on the rack and tightly cover with foil, then roast for for 3-3½ hours. Take the foil off for the last 15 to 30 minutes to brown the skin. The turkey is finished when the juices run clear and a meat thermometer reads 180° F in the thigh and 165° F in the breast. Discard lemons and onions in the cavity and remove the skin before eating.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: 4 ounces

Calories: 467

Calories from fat: 99

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 261mg

Sodium: 416mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 85g

SmartPoints: 7