Your family will love the the bold Tex-Mex flavors in this creamy casserole. It’s made with whole-wheat penne, lean ground beef and a delicious blend of cheese, beans and spices to give you a simple meal with big taste.

Recipe: Tex-Mex Casserole

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: Heaping 1½ cups of casserole

Ingredients

8 ounces whole wheat penne pasta

1 pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, diced

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 (10.5-ounce) can Campbell’s Healthy Request condensed tomato soup

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15.25-ounce) can low-sodium whole kernel corn, drained

1 (10-ounce) can Ro*Tel “Original” Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies

1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chilies

2 teaspoons chili powder

1½ teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup shredded reduced-fat four cheese Mexican blend

1 tomato, diced

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef, onion and garlic until the beef is no longer pink, 7 to 8 minutes. Use a wooden spoon to break the beef up as it cooks. Drain any excess fat and return the skillet to the stovetop, turning the heat down to low. Add the cooked pasta, soup, beans, corn, diced tomatoes, green chilies, chili powder, cumin, salt and black pepper to the skillet and stir until well combined. Transfer the pasta mixture to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the Mexican cheese evenly over the top. Bake uncovered in the oven until the cheese is melted and casserole is heated through, 18 to 20 minutes. Top with the diced tomato before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (Heaping 1½ cups of casserole):

Calories: 319

Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 48g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 21g

WWP+: 10

SmartPoints: 9

