For a creative twist on family dinner, try making these awesome taco-stuffed potatoes! The kids will have fun building their own tacos, and you’ll love the fact that each potato half is only 212 calories and yet packs 11 grams of protein! Ditch the taco shell for a fibrous potato skin and you’ll never go back.

Pro tip: You could set this up like a taco bar and add more toppings that your family really likes on tacos. (i.e., salsa, jalapeños, or even crushed tortilla strips).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Taco-Stuffed Potatoes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour + 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 filled potato half

Ingredients

4 medium baking potatoes (about 12 ounces each)

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon paprika

black pepper, to taste

red pepper flakes, to taste

8 tablespoons reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

8 tablespoons shredded Iceberg lettuce (½ cup)

8 tablespoons diced tomato (½ cup)

4 tablespoons light sour cream

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Wash the potatoes and dry them on a paper towel, then poke several holes in them with a fork. Brush the skins with oil and, and season with ¼ teaspoon of salt. Wrap each potato in foil, and place them on a baking sheet in the oven for 40-60 minutes, or until fork tender. Lower the oven to 350° F. When the potatoes are cool enough to touch, cut them in half lengthwise, and scoop the centers out in a large mixing bowl. Leave enough flesh on the bottom to keep the potato skin stable. Discard the centers from 3 of the potato halves, or save for later use. While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the taco filling: In a large skillet, cook the ground beef, onions, and red bell pepper together, until the beef is not longer pink and the vegetables are soft, about 8-10 minutes. Add the cumin, garlic powder, paprika, salt, black pepper, and red chili flakes to the skillet, and stir to combine all the ingredients, then set the skillet aside. To prepare the filling: While the scooped out potatoes are still hot, mash the insides with a fork or potato masher in a large mixing bowl. Add the ground beef mixture to the mashed potatoes and stir to combine them. Evenly spoon about ½ cup of the potato and beef mixture back into the potato skins, and top with 1 tablespoon of cheese each. Transfer the potatoes to a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. When the potatoes come out of the oven, serve each with 1 tablespoon shredded lettuce, 1 tablespoon diced tomatoes, and 1 teaspoon light sour cream.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 filled potato half):

Calories: 212

Calories from fat: 54

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 25mg

Sodium: 223mg

Carbohydrates: 29g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 11g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 7

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.