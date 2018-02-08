Lifestyle

Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Mustard Dipping Sauce

We love to use this sweet and spicy mustard dipping sauce with our Baked Crab Rangoon, mostly because it’s super low in calories, carbs and sodium. Plus, it’s non-fat! Try this sauce with your favorite Asian dishes and share your experience in the comments below.

Pro tips:

  • For more heat, simply add more sriracha!
  • If you don’t have yellow mustard on hand, feel free to swap for Dijon.
  • Serve it hot or at room temperature, whatever your taste buds desire.
Here’s how to make our Baked Crab Rangoon:

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 tablespoon

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sweet chili sauce
  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce

Instructions

  1. Mix all ingredients together in a small mixing bowl. Can be served at room temperature or heated.
  2. To heat, warm the sauce in a small nonstick saucepan on low heat for 5 minutes until warm.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)
Calories: 37
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 313mg
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 1
SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

