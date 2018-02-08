We love to use this sweet and spicy mustard dipping sauce with our Baked Crab Rangoon, mostly because it’s super low in calories, carbs and sodium. Plus, it’s non-fat! Try this sauce with your favorite Asian dishes and share your experience in the comments below.
Pro tips:
Videos by PopCulture.com
- For more heat, simply add more sriracha!
- If you don’t have yellow mustard on hand, feel free to swap for Dijon.
- Serve it hot or at room temperature, whatever your taste buds desire.
Here’s how to make our Baked Crab Rangoon:
Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Mustard Dipping Sauce
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 tablespoon
Ingredients
- ½ cup sweet chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- 1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients together in a small mixing bowl. Can be served at room temperature or heated.
- To heat, warm the sauce in a small nonstick saucepan on low heat for 5 minutes until warm.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 tablespoon)
Calories: 37
Calories from fat: 0
Fat: 0g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 313mg
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 0g
WWP+: 1
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.