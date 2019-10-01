Looking for a detox-friendly recipe? We’ve got the perfect one! This soup is full of powerful superfoods that kickstart your metabolism and deliver tons of cleansing nutrients and fiber. Think: kale, cabbage, lentils, beans, sweet potatoes… the list goes on and on!
Pro tips:
- We used cabbage because it’s high in fiber, as is kale! Kale also has lots of vitamin K, which aids in building strong bones and preventing heart disease.
- The lentils and beans we used contain zinc to help boost your immune system.
- Sweet potatoes have lots of folate and vitamin B to promote normal digestion.
- Legume love: Add a handful of cooked beans to your next meal. They’re loaded with cholesterol-lowering fiber, and they also clean out your intestines and regulate blood sugar levels. As if that wasn’t enough, legumes also help to protect your body from cancer!
Recipe: Superfoods Detox Soup
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 35-40 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1¼ cup
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 4 cups water
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup lentils, dried
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups cabbage, shredded
- 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 4 cups kale, coarsely chopped
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Instructions
- Heat a large stock pot over medium heat and add the oil, onion, sweet potato, and red bell pepper. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the potatoes soften and take on color.
- Add the water, chicken broth, lentils, cumin, salt and black pepper and bring to a boil, then reduce to low for 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes and lentils are tender.
- Add the cabbage and beans and continue simmering for 4-6 minutes.
- Add the kale and red pepper flakes, taste for seasoning, and simmer for 3-5 minutes, or until the kale is wilted.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1¼ cup)
Calories: 201
Calories from fat: 16
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 212mg
Carbohydrates: 37g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 11g
SmartPoints: 6
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.