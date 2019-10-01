Looking for a detox-friendly recipe? We’ve got the perfect one! This soup is full of powerful superfoods that kickstart your metabolism and deliver tons of cleansing nutrients and fiber. Think: kale, cabbage, lentils, beans, sweet potatoes… the list goes on and on!

Pro tips:

We used cabbage because it’s high in fiber, as is kale! Kale also has lots of vitamin K, which aids in building strong bones and preventing heart disease.

The lentils and beans we used contain zinc to help boost your immune system.

Sweet potatoes have lots of folate and vitamin B to promote normal digestion.

Legume love: Add a handful of cooked beans to your next meal. They’re loaded with cholesterol-lowering fiber, and they also clean out your intestines and regulate blood sugar levels. As if that wasn’t enough, legumes also help to protect your body from cancer!

Recipe: Superfoods Detox Soup

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1¼ cup

Ingredients

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 red bell pepper, diced

4 cups water

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup lentils, dried

2 teaspoons cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

2 cups cabbage, shredded

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

4 cups kale, coarsely chopped

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Instructions

Heat a large stock pot over medium heat and add the oil, onion, sweet potato, and red bell pepper. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the potatoes soften and take on color. Add the water, chicken broth, lentils, cumin, salt and black pepper and bring to a boil, then reduce to low for 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes and lentils are tender. Add the cabbage and beans and continue simmering for 4-6 minutes. Add the kale and red pepper flakes, taste for seasoning, and simmer for 3-5 minutes, or until the kale is wilted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1¼ cup)

Calories: 201

Calories from fat: 16

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 212mg

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 11g

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.