Who said summer is just for grilling out? Soup can be summer-friendly, too! For a flavor-packed rendition of a traditional Spanish summer soup, you MUST try my Summer Roasted Gazpacho. Gazpacho is typically made with all raw vegetables as a hot weather cool-down, but my version roasts the veggies first in order to build flavor; then I combine them to cool and serve the recipe chilled. I used Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Broth Low Sodium as a light base that perfectly mirrors the flavors of the tomatoes, onion, corn, peppers and zucchini for a flavorful, nourishing summer gazpacho.

At only 115 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving, this recipe will soon become your warm weather favorite! Serve it with a slice of crusty whole grain bread to dip, dunk and soak up all those delicious summery flavors!

Recipe: Summer Roasted Gazpacho

Prep time: 30 minutes + 2 hours chill

Cook time: 30-40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cups

Ingredients

4 large tomatoes

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar (optional, to reduce the acidity of the tomatoes)

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

½ large sweet onion

1 ear of corn, husked

1 sweet bell pepper (red, orange, or yellow)

1 zucchini

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

4 cups Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Broth Low Sodium

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3 drops tabasco sauce

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with silicon baking mats or coat them with nonstick cooking spray. Cut the tomatoes into large chunks, keeping the seeds. Spread them in a single layer on one of the baking sheets. Drizzle the balsamic vinegar and sprinkle the optional sugar over the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Dice the onion, bell pepper, and zucchini, and cut the corn off of the cob. Combine the diced vegetables with the corn and spread them in a single layer on the second baking sheet. Drizzle the olive oil over them, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Roast the tomatoes and other vegetables in the oven for 30-40 minutes, turning occasionally for even cooking. When done, the tomatoes will have gently bursted and the other vegetables will have shrunk and will be slightly charred. Transfer the tomatoes and their juice to a high powered blender or a food processor (you might have to work in batches depending on the size of your food processor.). Add the Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Broth Low Sodium, Worcestershire sauce, and tabasco sauce to the blender with the tomatoes and blend until smooth. Transfer the blended tomatoes to a large mixing bowl and stir in the other roasted vegetables. Stir in the cilantro, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix well, and chill before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cups)

Calories: 115

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 124mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.