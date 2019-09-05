Who said summer is just for grilling out? Soup can be summer-friendly, too! For a flavor-packed rendition of a traditional Spanish summer soup, you MUST try my Summer Roasted Gazpacho. Gazpacho is typically made with all raw vegetables as a hot weather cool-down, but my version roasts the veggies first in order to build flavor; then I combine them to cool and serve the recipe chilled. I used Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Broth Low Sodium as a light base that perfectly mirrors the flavors of the tomatoes, onion, corn, peppers and zucchini for a flavorful, nourishing summer gazpacho.
At only 115 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving, this recipe will soon become your warm weather favorite! Serve it with a slice of crusty whole grain bread to dip, dunk and soak up all those delicious summery flavors!
Recipe: Summer Roasted Gazpacho
Prep time: 30 minutes + 2 hours chill
Cook time: 30-40 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1⅓ cups
Ingredients
- 4 large tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar (optional, to reduce the acidity of the tomatoes)
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- ½ large sweet onion
- 1 ear of corn, husked
- 1 sweet bell pepper (red, orange, or yellow)
- 1 zucchini
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 4 cups Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Broth Low Sodium
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 3 drops tabasco sauce
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with silicon baking mats or coat them with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cut the tomatoes into large chunks, keeping the seeds. Spread them in a single layer on one of the baking sheets.
- Drizzle the balsamic vinegar and sprinkle the optional sugar over the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Dice the onion, bell pepper, and zucchini, and cut the corn off of the cob.
- Combine the diced vegetables with the corn and spread them in a single layer on the second baking sheet.
- Drizzle the olive oil over them, and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Roast the tomatoes and other vegetables in the oven for 30-40 minutes, turning occasionally for even cooking.
- When done, the tomatoes will have gently bursted and the other vegetables will have shrunk and will be slightly charred.
- Transfer the tomatoes and their juice to a high powered blender or a food processor (you might have to work in batches depending on the size of your food processor.).
- Add the Pacific Foods Organic Vegetable Broth Low Sodium, Worcestershire sauce, and tabasco sauce to the blender with the tomatoes and blend until smooth.
- Transfer the blended tomatoes to a large mixing bowl and stir in the other roasted vegetables.
- Stir in the cilantro, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix well, and chill before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1⅓ cups)
Calories: 115
Calories from fat: 28
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 124mg
Carbohydrates: 20g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 11g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.