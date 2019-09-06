A “stuffed” casserole doesn’t exactly sound healthy, but you’re about to be pleasantly surprised! Made with lean ground beef and nutrient-rich ingredients, this dinner does a great job of satisfying hunger without packing on a ton of calories.
Recipe: Stuffed Pepper Casserole
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1⅓ cups
Ingredients
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 2 green bell peppers, diced
- 2 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 (8.8-ounce) pouches Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice brown rice
- 1 (23.25-ounce) jar light traditional pasta sauce
- ½ tablespoon dried oregano
- ½ tablespoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup shredded reduced-fat four-cheese Italian blend
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spray a 13×9-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the ground beef, bell peppers, onion, and garlic until the vegetables soften and the beef is no longer pink, 10 to 12 minutes. Use a wooden spoon to break up the beef as it cooks. Drain any excess fat and return the skillet to the stovetop, turning the heat down to low.
- Microwave the rice according to package directions.
- Add the cooked rice, pasta sauce, basil, oregano, salt and pepper to the beef in the skillet and mix well. Transfer the skillet ingredients to the prepared baking dish.
- Sprinkle the Italian cheese on top of the casserole.
- Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted, 18-20 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1⅓ cups):
Calories: 359
Fat: 11g
Carbohydrates: 43g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 10g
Protein: 25g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 10
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.