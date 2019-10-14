Recipe: Stuffed Baked Apples

Add variation to the traditional baked apple fall favorite with this reduced-fat cream cheese addition! The orange zest adds brightness to the hearty fall flavors that your family will LOVE! And at only 182 calories per apple, you’ll want to make this for dessert every night.

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45-50 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 stuffed apple

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Core the apples and scoop out the centers, but do not cut all the way through.

In a small mixing bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, and cinnamon.

In another small mixing bowl, stir together the cream cheese, orange zest, and vanilla using a rubber spatula. (This is easy to do with a rubber spatula)

Spoon 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture into each cored apple, and fill it the rest of the way with the oat mixture. Do this for all 4 apples.

Place the apples in a small baking dish and pour enough water to cover the bottom of the dish by about a centimeter.