Recipe: Stuffed Baked Apples

Add variation to the traditional baked apple fall favorite with this reduced-fat cream cheese addition! The orange zest adds brightness to the hearty fall flavors that your family will LOVE! And at only 182 calories per apple, you’ll want to make this for dessert every night.
Pro tips:
- Any apple will work for this recipe, as long as it’s a firm baking apple like Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Gala, etc.
- Try using the OXO apple corer and melon baller to core and scoop out the apple!
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 45-50 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 stuffed apple
Ingredients
4 baking apples
¼ cup instant oats
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons ⅓-less-fat cream cheese
1 teaspoon orange zest
¼ teaspoon vanilla
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Core the apples and scoop out the centers, but do not cut all the way through.
In a small mixing bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
In another small mixing bowl, stir together the cream cheese, orange zest, and vanilla using a rubber spatula. (This is easy to do with a rubber spatula)
Spoon 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture into each cored apple, and fill it the rest of the way with the oat mixture. Do this for all 4 apples.
Place the apples in a small baking dish and pour enough water to cover the bottom of the dish by about a centimeter.
Loosely cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake again until the apples are very soft, an additional 25-30 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 stuffed apple)
Calories: 182
Calories from fat: 36
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 11mg
Sodium: 61mg
Carbohydrates: 38g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 30g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 9
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.