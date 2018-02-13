What better way to start your morning than with a warm, fresh muffin? These little goodies basically melt in your mouth and will leave you wondering how something “skinny” could taste so good. Make a batch of these on Sunday and watch how quickly your family gobbles them up on their way out the door. If you’re a muffin fanatic like we are, you also have to try our Blueberry Protein Muffins, Pumpkin Spice Muffins, and Mini Banana Bread Muffins. We adapted these muffins from one of our favorite blogs, Skinnytaste, check out her original recipe here.

Recipe: Strawberry Oatmeal Muffins

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 12 muffins

Serving size: 1 muffin

Ingredients

1½ cups quick cooking oatmeal

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp oil

3 tbsp Stevia or other sweetener

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

2 egg whites

1 tsp strawberry extract or vanilla extract

½ cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 cup fresh strawberries, diced

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a muffin tin with paper or foil liners or spray with non-stick cooking spray. Place oats in a food processor and pulse a few times. Soak oats in a medium size bowl with almond milk for 30 minutes. In a separate bowl, combine brown sugar, Stevia, applesauce, extract, egg whites, and oil. Using a spoon or spatula, mix all ingredients together until well mixed. In a separate bowl, combine whole wheat flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda. Using a whisk, stir to combine well. Next, combine oats and milk with the sugar and applesauce mixture and mix well. Slowly add in dry ingredients and mix until just incorporated. Fold in diced strawberries. Spoon mixture into muffin tin and bake for 22-25 minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 muffin):

Calories: 125

Fat: 2g

Carbohydrates: 27g

Sodium: 92mg

Fiber: 2g

Sugars: 17g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6

3.1