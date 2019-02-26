Popsicles are a classic summer staple (for kids and grown-ups alike), but it’s difficult to find one that isn’t filled with sugar and artificial flavors. Fear not, because this simple recipe combines strawberries, sliced kiwis, orange juice and agave for a sweet and healthy summer treat! Makes six 3-ounce popsicles.

Pro tips:

If this recipe sounds a bit too sweet for you, add some lime juice to cut the sweetness of the strawberries. If not, leave it out for a completely sweet pop!

If you don’t have orange juice, you can sub any juice. The juice adds sweetness and an extra layer of flavor.

For best results, thin the strawberry puree out before pouring into the popsicle mold.

Recipe: Strawberry Kiwi Popsicles

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 8+ hours freeze time

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 popsicle

Ingredients

1 (1-quart) container fresh strawberries

½ cup less-sugar orange juice

1 tablespoon agave

2 kiwi fruits, peeled and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon lime juice

Instructions

Blend strawberries in a blender with the orange juice, agave, and lime juice. Place 2 kiwi slices along the sides of the popsicle mold and pour the pureed strawberry mixture over them. Freeze for 8+ hours.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 popsicle)

Calories: 61

Calories from fat: 4

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 3mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar 10g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 1

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.