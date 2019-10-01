For a sweet and tasty pre- or post-workout snack, consider this Strawberry Fluff Protein Smoothie. Strawberries, almond milk, Greek yogurt, light whipped topping and vanilla protein powder come together for a seriously delicious and powerful smoothie. This pretty treat may look dainty, but it packs a mighty punch of 20 grams of protein, sure to kick any workout’s butt!
Recipe: Strawberry Fluff Protein Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 16 ounces
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ⅔ cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 tablespoons plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons light whipped topping
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 179
Calories from fat: 38
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 43mg
Sodium: 279mg
Carbohydrates: 17g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 10g
Protein: 20g
Smart Points: 5
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.