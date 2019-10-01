For a sweet and tasty pre- or post-workout snack, consider this Strawberry Fluff Protein Smoothie. Strawberries, almond milk, Greek yogurt, light whipped topping and vanilla protein powder come together for a seriously delicious and powerful smoothie. This pretty treat may look dainty, but it packs a mighty punch of 20 grams of protein, sure to kick any workout’s butt!

Recipe: Strawberry Fluff Protein Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 16 ounces

Ingredients

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

⅔ cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons light whipped topping

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 179

Calories from fat: 38

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 43mg

Sodium: 279mg

Carbohydrates: 17g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 10g

Protein: 20g

Smart Points: 5

