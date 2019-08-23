Tender slices of steak, sautéed with delicious crisp bell peppers and spices all stuffed into a whole-wheat pita! Makes for a delicious light dinner or filling lunch for only 273 calories. Dip your pita in this Light Buttermilk Chipotle Ranch Dressing for a fresh kick of flavor!
Recipe: Steak Fajita Pitas
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 12 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ½ pita with 5 strips steak + ½ cup Romaine lettuce
Ingredients
12 ounces flank steak
⅛ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 red bell pepper, sliced
1 green bell pepper, sliced
½ cup red onion, sliced
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium fajita seasoning
2 cups Romaine lettuce
2 whole wheat pitas, halved
Instructions
Heat a large skillet with 1 tablespoon of olive oil to medium high heat. Sprinkle salt and pepper on steak. When skillet is hot, add steak and sear for 1 minutes on each side. Turn heat down to medium and cook 3 minutes on each side for medium-rare or until desired doneness. Set aside. DO NOT DRAIN JUICES.
In the same skillet, over medium high heat, add veggies. Cook 3-5 minutes or until veggies are crisp.
Add fajita seasoning and mix until veggies are well-coated. Remove from heat.
Slice steak into ½-inch strips (about 24 strips)
Stuff each pita half with ½ cup of veggie mixture, 5-6 strips of steak and ½ cup Romaine lettuce. If desired, add optional 3 tablespoons Light Chipotle Ranch Dressing and avocado slices.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (½ pita with 5 strips steak + ½ cup Romaine lettuce):
Calories: 273
Calories from fat: 3
Fat: 12g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 41mg
Sodium: 374mg
Carbohydrates: 22g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar 7g
Protein: 17g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 7
3.1