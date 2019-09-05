Big jumbo pasta shells filled with spinach and creamy ricotta cheese make the base for the recipe. Finish this recipe with our Skinny Meat Pasta Sauce or to save time, you can easily top this recipe with your own homemade sauce or a reduced-sugar spaghetti sauce bought at the grocery store.

Recipe: Spinach Stuffed Shells with Meat Sauce

Prep time: 18 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 3 stuffed shells

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) box jumbo shells pasta

1 (10-ounce) bag frozen spinach

8 oz part-skim Ricotta cheese

¼ cup Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, grated

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp low moisture, part-skim, shredded mozzarella cheese

2½ cups Skinny Meat Pasta Sauce

Instructions

Heat oven to 350ºF. Add pasta shells to boiling water and cook for 8-10 minutes until almost al dente. Drain pasta shells and spread pasta shells onto a sheet of wax paper to dry. Place spinach in microwave and cook for 5-6 minutes as directed on package. Drain spinach and make sure to remove all of the moisture from spinach until it is dry. In a medium sized bowl, mix spinach, fat-free ricotta cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Using a 9×13 casserole dish, spoon a small amount of Skinny Spaghetti and Meat Sauce to cover the bottom of dish. Next, fill pasta shells with spinach mixture by using a spoon to place mixture inside each pasta shell. Place filled pasta shells face up into casserole dish. Top filled pasta shells with Skinny Spaghetti Meat Sauce and sprinkle reduced-fat Mozzarella cheese on top. Heat pasta shells in oven for 15-20 minutes and serve hot.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3 stuffed shells):

Calories: 234

Fat: 6g

Carbohydrates: 30g

Fiber: 4g

Protein: 11g

Sugars: 6g

WWP+: 5 SmartPoints: 7