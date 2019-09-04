Chickpeas are an easy, clean, low-calorie snack to keep by your desk during the work day. Add them onto salads, or just munch on as a side dish at dinner. Either way, you’ll love this healthy chickpea recipe! Store leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Try it in our Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl recipe!Recipe: Spiced Chickpeas
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 6-8 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ⅓ cup
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and patted dry
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
Instructions
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and add the oil.
- Add the chickpeas, cumin, garlic powder, and chili powder to the skillet and stir the chickpeas around for 6-8 minutes, or until fragrant and golden brown, then set aside.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (⅓ cup):
Calories: 118
Calories from fat: 4
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 119mg
Carbohydrates: 18g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 5g
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.