Recipe: Spiced Chickpeas

Chickpeas are an easy, clean, low-calorie snack to keep by your desk during the work day. Add them onto salads, or just munch on as a side dish at dinner. Either way, you’ll love this healthy chickpea recipe! Store leftovers in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Try it in our Roasted Veggie Buddha Bowl recipe!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 6-8 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ⅓ cup

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and patted dry

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon chili powder

Instructions

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add the chickpeas, cumin, garlic powder, and chili powder to the skillet and stir the chickpeas around for 6-8 minutes, or until fragrant and golden brown, then set aside.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (⅓ cup):

Calories: 118

Calories from fat: 4

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 119mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 5g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.