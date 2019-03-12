Recipe: Southwestern Hasselback Chicken

Move over Hasselback potatoes! Southwest Hasselback Chicken is a fun way to switch up a boring skinless chicken breast. And at only 210 calories per chicken breast, you won’t even feel guilty indulging! The slits in the chicken breasts ensure that the toppings stay in place, fitting into the grooves to keep the chicken juicy and flavorful. Add jalapeños instead of green chilies if you want to amp up the heat factor. Either way, you’ll feel great serving a healthy Hasselback Chicken recipe to your family.

Recipe: Southwestern Hassleback Chicken

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken breast

Ingredients

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ red bell pepper, julienned

½ yellow bell pepper, julienned

½ small yellow onion, julienned

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chilis

4 (4-ounce) chicken breasts

⅛ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon chili powder

½ cup reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese (2 tablespoons per chicken breast)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat, and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil, garlic, bell peppers, and onions, cooking until they are very soft, 8-10 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, add the green chilis with their juice, and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Then remove the skillet from the heat. While the skillet is cooling, prepare the chicken to be stuffed. Make 4-6 diagonal slits in each chicken breast, being careful to not slice all the way through. Salt and pepper both sides of the chicken and fill each slit evenly with the vegetable mixture. Season the tops of the stuffed chicken with cumin and chili powder, and top each chicken breast with 2 tablespoons of cheese. Bake until done, 20-22 minutes. Allow to rest for 5 minutes, then garnish each chicken breast with optional sour cream and cilantro as desired, and serve with a lime wedge to squeeze over the chicken.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 chicken breast)

Calories: 210

Calories from fat: 67

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 72mg

Sodium: 491mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 28g

SmartPoints: 4

