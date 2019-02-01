Recipe: Southwestern Black Bean Hummus

If you’re a frequent shopper at Whole Foods, you’ll appreciate this black bean hummus! It’s just like the Whole Foods version, but more bang for your buck. Serve it on taco night with red and green peppers, or eat it with tortilla chips at your next tailgate. At only 75 calories and 2 SmartPoints per serving, you’ll find excuses to make this all the time.

Pro tip:

Videos by PopCulture.com

You could even use this hummus as the “glue” in a cold wrap using our favorite La Tortilla Factory® low-carb, high-fiber whole-wheat tortilla. Spread the hummus and fill the tortilla with fresh peppers, grilled chicken and shredded lettuce. You’ll have an instant fajita to go without the mess!

Check out our Green Goddess Hummus below:

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

1 (15.5-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained

2 Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (1.20 oz)

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons lime juice

1½ teaspoons cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Place all of the ingredients except the olive oil in a food processor and blend until combined. When the hummus has come together, drizzle in the olive oil and pulse a few times until loose and smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 75

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 134mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.