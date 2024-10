This lightened-up recipe for Southern Shrimp and Grits recipe is so creamy and cheesy, you’ll want to eat it for every meal of the day.

Recipe: Southern Shrimp and Grits

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup grits and about 10 shrimp

Ingredients

2¼ cups low-sodium chicken broth

1½ cups fat-free milk

1¼ cup quick 5-minute grits

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded Wisconsin sharp white cheddar cheese

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound medium shrimp (about 40), peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken broth and milk to a boil. Gradually whisk in the grits and salt. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook the grits, stirring occasionally, until they start to thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheddar and pepper. In a large resealable bag, add the shrimp and Old Bay. Seal the bag and give it a few shakes to evenly coat the shrimp with the seasoning. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and green onions and cook until the green onions begin to soften, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook on both sides until cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. To serve, spoon 1 cup of the grits into a bowl and top with about 10 shrimp.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup of grits and about 10 shrimp)

Calories: 425

Fat: 14g

Carbohydrates: 46g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 31g

SmartPoints: 12

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition