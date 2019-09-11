This lightened-up recipe for Southern Shrimp and Grits recipe is so creamy and cheesy, you’ll want to eat it for every meal of the day.
Recipe: Southern Shrimp and Grits
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup grits and about 10 shrimp
Ingredients
- 2¼ cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1½ cups fat-free milk
- 1¼ cup quick 5-minute grits
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup shredded Wisconsin sharp white cheddar cheese
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pound medium shrimp (about 40), peeled and deveined
- 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken broth and milk to a boil. Gradually whisk in the grits and salt. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook the grits, stirring occasionally, until they start to thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheddar and pepper.
- In a large resealable bag, add the shrimp and Old Bay. Seal the bag and give it a few shakes to evenly coat the shrimp with the seasoning.
- In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and green onions and cook until the green onions begin to soften, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook on both sides until cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes.
- To serve, spoon 1 cup of the grits into a bowl and top with about 10 shrimp.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup of grits and about 10 shrimp)
Calories: 425
Fat: 14g
Carbohydrates: 46g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 31g
SmartPoints: 12
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .