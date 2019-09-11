Lifestyle

Recipe: Southern Shrimp and Grits

This lightened-up recipe for Southern Shrimp and Grits recipe is so creamy and cheesy, you'll want to eat it for every meal of the day.

This lightened-up recipe for Southern Shrimp and Grits recipe is so creamy and cheesy, you’ll want to eat it for every meal of the day.

Recipe: Southern Shrimp and Grits

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup grits and about 10 shrimp

Ingredients

  • 2¼ cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1½ cups fat-free milk
  • 1¼ cup quick 5-minute grits
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup shredded Wisconsin sharp white cheddar cheese
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 pound medium shrimp (about 40), peeled and deveined
  • 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 4 green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

  1. In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken broth and milk to a boil. Gradually whisk in the grits and salt. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook the grits, stirring occasionally, until they start to thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheddar and pepper.
  2. In a large resealable bag, add the shrimp and Old Bay. Seal the bag and give it a few shakes to evenly coat the shrimp with the seasoning.
  3. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and green onions and cook until the green onions begin to soften, 1 to 2 minutes.
  4. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook on both sides until cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes.
  5. To serve, spoon 1 cup of the grits into a bowl and top with about 10 shrimp.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup of grits and about 10 shrimp)
Calories: 425
Fat: 14g
Carbohydrates: 46g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 31g
SmartPoints: 12

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition .
