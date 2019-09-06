Have a food fiesta by serving up these Sour Cream Enchiladas! They’ll be ready in only 45 minutes, giving you just enough time to prep a side of Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad. These enchiladas will cure all your cravings for Mexican food and you can safely avoid that endless tortilla chip basket.

Recipe: Sour Cream Enchiladas

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 enchilada

Ingredients

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a medium skillet, heat the enchilada sauce over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook until cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes per side.

Transfer the chicken breasts to a plate to cool. After the chicken has slightly cooled, use two forks to shred the chicken and set aside.

Meanwhile, return the skillet of enchilada sauce to low heat. Add the sour cream, chicken soup, and fat-free milk. Stir frequently for 2 to 3 minutes, then remove from the heat.

In a separate large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the diced tomatoes, green chilies, cumin, salt, pepper, and the shredded chicken. Continue to stir frequently until the mixture is heated through, 2 to 3 minutes, then remove from heat.

To assemble, fill each tortilla with a heaping ⅓ cup of the chicken mixture. Tightly roll each tortilla and place seam side down in the prepared baking dish.

Pour and evenly spread the sour cream sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly, 18 to 20 minutes.