Have a food fiesta by serving up these Sour Cream Enchiladas! They’ll be ready in only 45 minutes, giving you just enough time to prep a side of Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad. These enchiladas will cure all your cravings for Mexican food and you can safely avoid that endless tortilla chip basket.
Recipe: Sour Cream Enchiladas
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 enchilada
Ingredients
1 (10-ounce) can green enchilada sauce
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
½ cup light sour cream
1 (10.5-ounce) can Campbell’s Healthy Request condensed cream of chicken soup
⅓ cup fat-free milk
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, diced
1 (10-ounce) can Ro*Tel “Original” diced tomatoes and green chilies
1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chilies
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
8 large low-carb, high-fiber tortillas, warmed
¾ cup shredded reduced-fat four-cheese Mexican blend
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a medium skillet, heat the enchilada sauce over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook until cooked through, 7 to 8 minutes per side.
Transfer the chicken breasts to a plate to cool. After the chicken has slightly cooled, use two forks to shred the chicken and set aside.
Meanwhile, return the skillet of enchilada sauce to low heat. Add the sour cream, chicken soup, and fat-free milk. Stir frequently for 2 to 3 minutes, then remove from the heat.
In a separate large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the diced tomatoes, green chilies, cumin, salt, pepper, and the shredded chicken. Continue to stir frequently until the mixture is heated through, 2 to 3 minutes, then remove from heat.
To assemble, fill each tortilla with a heaping ⅓ cup of the chicken mixture. Tightly roll each tortilla and place seam side down in the prepared baking dish.
Pour and evenly spread the sour cream sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly, 18 to 20 minutes.
Serve garnished with the cilantro.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 enchilada)
Calories: 250
Fat: 10g
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 13g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 36g
WWP+: 10
SmartPoints:5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.