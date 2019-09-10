Lifestyle

Recipe: Slow Cooker Southern Black Eyed Peas

By

Our healthy blacked eyed peas recipe is smokey, spicy with a deep bacon flavor. Your entire family will enjoy this traditional Southern dish served on New Year’s Day to bring good luck all year long!

Prep time: 15 minutes + soak time
Cook time: 6 hours
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

  • 1 lb black eyed peas
  • 3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp charbroil seasoning (or liquid smoke)
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp thyme
  • ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
  • 5 slices of cooked peppered bacon, diced

Instructions

  1. Soak dry beans in enough cold water to cover them by 2 inches. Let stand in refrigerator overnight or for at least 6 hours.
  2. Drain and discard soaking water. Rinse beans and add to slow cooker with chicken broth.
  3. Add onion, garlic, seasoning and 3 Tbsp of diced bacon, store the extra bacon in the fridge. Give it a quick stir, cover and cook on low for 6 hours.
  4. At the end, add the remaining bacon pieces, stir and serve hot in a bowl!

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 167
Calories from fat: 16
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 325mg
Carbohydrates: 37g
Fiber: 15g
Sugar 3g
Protein: 17g
WWP+: 5

