Preparing chicken in the slow cooker will save you time and make last-minute dinners a breeze. It is always much easier to eat and cook healthy when you plan ahead.

Tip: Take fully cooked chicken breasts and place in your KitchenAid mixer with the paddle attachment. Turn your machine onto level 1. Once the chicken starts turning into pieces you can crank it up a bit and viola!

Recipe: Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Per Serving: 4 ounces

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 (14-ounce) can reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper, and place the breasts in the slow cooker. Pour the broth over the breasts. Cover and cook on high for 3-4 hours, or low for 6-8 hours. Remove the chicken and shred it with two forks or in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Portion into airtight bags or containers and use as desired.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: 4 ounces

Calories: 115

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 55mg

Sodium: 734mg

Carbohydrates: 1g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 23g

SmartPoints: 2