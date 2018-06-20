Preparing chicken in the slow cooker will save you time and make last-minute dinners a breeze. It is always much easier to eat and cook healthy when you plan ahead.
Tip: Take fully cooked chicken breasts and place in your KitchenAid mixer with the paddle attachment. Turn your machine onto level 1. Once the chicken starts turning into pieces you can crank it up a bit and viola!
Recipe: Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Per Serving: 4 ounces
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 (14-ounce) can reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
- Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper, and place the breasts in the slow cooker. Pour the broth over the breasts.
- Cover and cook on high for 3-4 hours, or low for 6-8 hours.
- Remove the chicken and shred it with two forks or in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment.
- Portion into airtight bags or containers and use as desired.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: 4 ounces
Calories: 115
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 55mg
Sodium: 734mg
Carbohydrates: 1g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 1g
Protein: 23g
SmartPoints: 2