Recipe: Slow Cooker Pork & Apples

Recipe: Slow Cooker Pork & Apples

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 8 hours
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds pork tenderloin, fat trimmed
  • 1 large Granny Smith apple and 1 Honeycrisp apple, sliced
  • ¾ cup of apple cider (or apple juice)
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ½ cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions

  1. Slice 2-3 inch slits in pork tenderloin with a serrated knife.
  2. Place 1-2 apple slices per slit.
  3. Pour apple cider and vinegar into the slow cooker. Place remaining apple slices in bottom of the slow cooker.
  4. Drizzle ½ of the honey over apple slices.
  5. Place pork on top of apple slices.
  6. Drizzle the remaining honey over everything.
  7. Sprinkle cinnamon, sugar and salt over everything.
  8. Place lid on slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours.
  9. Remove pork from slow cooker. Using a slotted spoon, remove apples and place in a separate bowl. Slice pork and serve with apples on top.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 317

Calories from fat: 36

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 98mg

Sodium: 562mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 34g

Protein: 32g

SmartPoints: 11

