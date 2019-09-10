Recipe: Slow Cooker Pork & Apples
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 8 hours
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ½ cup
Videos by PopCulture.com
Ingredients
- 2 pounds pork tenderloin, fat trimmed
- 1 large Granny Smith apple and 1 Honeycrisp apple, sliced
- ¾ cup of apple cider (or apple juice)
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ½ cup honey
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Slice 2-3 inch slits in pork tenderloin with a serrated knife.
- Place 1-2 apple slices per slit.
- Pour apple cider and vinegar into the slow cooker. Place remaining apple slices in bottom of the slow cooker.
- Drizzle ½ of the honey over apple slices.
- Place pork on top of apple slices.
- Drizzle the remaining honey over everything.
- Sprinkle cinnamon, sugar and salt over everything.
- Place lid on slow cooker and cook on low for 8 hours.
- Remove pork from slow cooker. Using a slotted spoon, remove apples and place in a separate bowl. Slice pork and serve with apples on top.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ cup)
Calories: 317
Calories from fat: 36
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 98mg
Sodium: 562mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar 34g
Protein: 32g
SmartPoints: 11
3.1