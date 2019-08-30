If you’re tired of the same old taco fillings, you aren’t alone! We love mixing spicy and sweet, so turning up the heat on your salsa can be the perfect mix with pineapple. This recipe makes quite a bit, so you can always freeze a couple portions for later. For more ways to use your slow cooker, try any of these awesome recipes.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Pineapple Salsa Chicken
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 4 hours or low for 6 hours
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 (16-ounce) jar tomato salsa (hot, medium, or mild)
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in 100% juice (reserve juice)
3 medium zucchini, large dice
Instructions
Place the chicken breasts in the bottom of the slow cooker and cover them with the salsa.
Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6 hours, or until easily shredded. Shred the chicken.
Add the pineapple with ⅔ cup of the canned juice, and the zucchini to the slow cooker and cook for an additional 30 minutes to 1 hour, or until the zucchini is soft. Serve plain, in a whole wheat tortilla, or with rice or quinoa.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup):
Calories: 170
Calories from fat: 22
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 65mg
Sodium: 390mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 11g
Protein: 24g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.