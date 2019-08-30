If you’re tired of the same old taco fillings, you aren’t alone! We love mixing spicy and sweet, so turning up the heat on your salsa can be the perfect mix with pineapple. This recipe makes quite a bit, so you can always freeze a couple portions for later. For more ways to use your slow cooker, try any of these awesome recipes.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Pineapple Salsa Chicken

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours or low for 6 hours

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 (16-ounce) jar tomato salsa (hot, medium, or mild)

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple chunks in 100% juice (reserve juice)

3 medium zucchini, large dice

Instructions

Place the chicken breasts in the bottom of the slow cooker and cover them with the salsa. Cook on high for 4 hours or low for 6 hours, or until easily shredded. Shred the chicken. Add the pineapple with ⅔ cup of the canned juice, and the zucchini to the slow cooker and cook for an additional 30 minutes to 1 hour, or until the zucchini is soft. Serve plain, in a whole wheat tortilla, or with rice or quinoa.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup):

Calories: 170

Calories from fat: 22

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 65mg

Sodium: 390mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 24g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.