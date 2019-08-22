Recipe: Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken

Walking through the door after a long day to a house that smells like pizza is never a bad thing. This is a carb-friendly, meat lover’s dream. Turkey pepperoni is such a great alternative to its full-fat counterpart. Substitute it on deli sandwiches, pizzas and casseroles. The textures and flavors are so similar, you’ll never know the difference — except in your waistline! Try another low-carb Italian feast with our Skinny Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- 1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 3 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon basil
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 35 turkey pepperonis, sliced in half
- ½ cup sliced reduced-sodium black olives
Instructions
- Place the chicken on the bottom of the slow cooker, and season the tops with salt and pepper, to taste.
- In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the chicken broth, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes, then pour over the chicken in the slow cooker.
- Next, add the pepperoni and the olives to the slow cooker.
- Cover and cook for 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low. , or until the chicken falls apart and can be easily shredded.
- Shred the chicken in the slow cooker with tongs or 2 forks, and mix it up to absorb the remaining liquid for an additional 30 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 307
Calories from fat: 84
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 142mg
Sodium: 789mg
Carbohydrates: 4g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 52g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.