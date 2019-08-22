Recipe: Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken

Walking through the door after a long day to a house that smells like pizza is never a bad thing. This is a carb-friendly, meat lover’s dream. Turkey pepperoni is such a great alternative to its full-fat counterpart. Substitute it on deli sandwiches, pizzas and casseroles. The textures and flavors are so similar, you’ll never know the difference — except in your waistline! Try another low-carb Italian feast with our Skinny Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce.



Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon basil

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

35 turkey pepperonis, sliced in half

½ cup sliced reduced-sodium black olives

Instructions

Place the chicken on the bottom of the slow cooker, and season the tops with salt and pepper, to taste. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the chicken broth, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes, then pour over the chicken in the slow cooker. Next, add the pepperoni and the olives to the slow cooker. Cover and cook for 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low. , or until the chicken falls apart and can be easily shredded. Shred the chicken in the slow cooker with tongs or 2 forks, and mix it up to absorb the remaining liquid for an additional 30 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 307

Calories from fat: 84

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 142mg

Sodium: 789mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 52g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.