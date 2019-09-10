This side dish will have you totally rethinking mashed potatoes! These Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes are a great hands-off way to prepare large quantities of mashed potatoes if you’re busy with other recipes or if your stovetop is already packed to capacity. You don’t even have to drain the liquid from the potatoes, since they cook in the milk and absorb it when you mash ’em up! Plus, the sugar-free maple syrup adds the perfect amount of sweetness to these potatoes without going overboard on the sugar count. If you have extra sweet potatoes, try these Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes tomorrow.

​

​

Make these with russet potatoes for traditional mashed potatoes, but switch it up with garlic, parsley, and onion powder for a tasty twist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

​

Recipe: Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 2-4 hours on high or 4-6 hours on low

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients

2-3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed into 1-inch pieces (2 pounds)

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons sugar-free maple syrup

½ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Place cubed potatoes in the slow cooker with the milk. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours, or low for 4 hours, until the potatoes are very soft. Add the butter, syrup, cinnamon, and salt to the slow cooker. Mash the potatoes in the slow cooker with a potato masher or a hand mixer to desired consistency. Keep the slow cooker on warm while serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 154

Calories from fat: 20

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 5mg

Sodium: 154mg

Carbohydrates: 32g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 5