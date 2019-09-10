This side dish will have you totally rethinking mashed potatoes! These Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes are a great hands-off way to prepare large quantities of mashed potatoes if you’re busy with other recipes or if your stovetop is already packed to capacity. You don’t even have to drain the liquid from the potatoes, since they cook in the milk and absorb it when you mash ’em up! Plus, the sugar-free maple syrup adds the perfect amount of sweetness to these potatoes without going overboard on the sugar count. If you have extra sweet potatoes, try these Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potatoes tomorrow.
Make these with russet potatoes for traditional mashed potatoes, but switch it up with garlic, parsley, and onion powder for a tasty twist.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 2-4 hours on high or 4-6 hours on low
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: ½ cup
Ingredients
- 2-3 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed into 1-inch pieces (2 pounds)
- ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons sugar-free maple syrup
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Place cubed potatoes in the slow cooker with the milk. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours, or low for 4 hours, until the potatoes are very soft.
- Add the butter, syrup, cinnamon, and salt to the slow cooker. Mash the potatoes in the slow cooker with a potato masher or a hand mixer to desired consistency.
- Keep the slow cooker on warm while serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (½ cup)
Calories: 154
Calories from fat: 20
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 5mg
Sodium: 154mg
Carbohydrates: 32g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 3g
SmartPoints: 5