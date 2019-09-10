Recipe: Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

This Slow Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes recipe is a great hands-off way to prepare large quantities of healthy mashed potatoes when you’re busy preparing other recipes or don’t have a burner available. It’s a one stop recipe, meaning you don’t have to drain the liquid from the potatoes — they cook in the almond milk and absorb it when mashed up! The Russet potatoes keep this recipe traditional, but the garlic, parsley and onion powder kick it up a notch. Plus, you can save the skins to crisp with olive oil and some special spices for a crunchy treat! (Like in our Crunchy Potato Skin Peels!)

Pro tip: Make sure you can eat all of these the day of, because the natural creme color of the almond milk won’t keep these potatoes bright white. If you can get over that, though, they still taste just as yummy!

Videos by PopCulture.com

15 minutes

2-4 hours on high or 4-6 hours on low

8 servings

½ cup

Ingredients

2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cubed (4-5 small potatoes)

2 garlic cloves

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

Instructions

Place the cubed potatoes and the garlic into the slow cooker with the milk. Cover and cook until the potatoes are very soft, on high for 2-4 hours, or on low for 4-6 hours. Remove the garlic if desired; otherwise keep it in the slow cooker to mash it with the potatoes. Add the butter, salt, and pepper and mash the potatoes in the slow cooker with a potato masher or a hand mixer to desired consistency. Stir in the parsley and adjust seasoning if needed. Keep the slow cooker on warm while serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (½ cup)

Calories: 105

Calories from fat: 29

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 99mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.