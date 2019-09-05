These street-style pork tacos will be a hit at your next family gathering! The citrusy flavor of the pork really shines through when paired with our sweet Pineapple Salsa. These tacos are light, yet filling enough to be satisfied by one serving… which is only 313 calories, by the way!

Here’s how to slice those bell peppers:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Slow Cooker Cuban Pulled Pork Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours on high, or 8 hours on low

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 2 tacos with 1½ tablespoons Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients



1½ pound pork loin, trimmed of fat

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

8 garlic cloves, crushed

1 white onion, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced

½ cup fresh orange juice (2 oranges)

¼ cup lime juice

3 tablespoons cornstarch

32 La Tortilla Factory Handmade Style White Corn Tortillas

2 cups Pineapple Salsa

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the sugar, cumin, allspice, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Pat the pork dry with paper towels, and cut the loin into 3-4 large pieces. This will speed up cooking time and make the pork more manageable to shred. Pour the dry rub onto a baking sheet, or in a large bowl, and coat the pork in it, making sure to cover all sides. Drizzle ½ tablespoon of oil on the bottom of the slow cooker with the garlic cloves, onion, and bell peppers. Place the pork in the slow cooker and pour orange and lime juice around it. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the pork is fork-tender. Strain the cooking liquid out of the slow cooker. It will be about 5 cups. Pour half of it in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Whisk together the cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water, and pour into the reserved boiling liquid. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 4-6 minutes until thickened, whisking frequently. Shred the pork and add the thickened sauce back into the slow cooker with the shredded pork, and stir to combine. To serve: Fill 2 tortillas with ¼ cup of meat each, and 1½ tablespoons of Pineapple Salsa.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tacos)

Calories: 313

Calories from fat: 42

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 55mg

Sodium: 573mg

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 28g

Smart Points: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.