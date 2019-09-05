For a hearty, creamy and filling soup, you must try this Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup. Potatoes, carrots, onion and cheddar cheese are the stars of the show, all coming together for a delicious texture and taste. We used 2% evaporated milk as a skinny swap for whole milk or heavy cream; it gives you a thick and creamy soup base with fewer calories. And at only 226 calories per serving, you’ll want to use evaporated milk for everything!

Need help dicing that onion? Here’s how:

Pro tips:

Garnish with crumbled bacon like we did in the photos — or green onion or oyster crackers!

The soup will thicken the longer it rests after the slow cooker is turned off. That will also give it enough time to cool down so it’s cool enough to eat.

Using half chicken broth and half water helps to impart flavor to the potatoes, without adding a lot of extra salt.

If you have whole carrots already in your refrigerator, grate them yourself; otherwise buy the matchstick-cut carrots in the produce department to save time.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 6 to 8 hours on low

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

3 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and medium diced

1 onion, diced

1 cup shredded carrots

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

1 (12-ounce) can 2% evaporated milk

1 cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

Place the potatoes, onion, carrots, chicken broth, water, salt and black pepper in the slow cooker on low for 6 to 8 hours, or until the potatoes are fork-tender. In the last 30 minutes of cooking time, in a small bowl whisk the flour into the evaporated milk. Stir this mixture into the slow cooker and add the cheese. Turn the slow cooker up to high and finish cooking. Turn the slow cooker off and allow the soup to rest and thicken for 20 minutes before serving, then taste for seasoning.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups)

Calories: 226

Calories from fat: 35

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 10mg

Sodium: 319mg

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 11g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.