This meal couldn’t get much simpler thanks to your magic slow cooker. Just toss the ingredients in and dinner cooks while you’re out and about! The comforting smells of this chicken pot pie will welcome you home and you can indulge within minutes.

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: Heaping 1 cup and 1 biscuit

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 small onion, diced

3½ celery stalks, diced

2 (10.5-ounce) cans Campbell’s Healthy Request condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup fat-free milk

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 (16-ounce) bag frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 (12-ounce) can Pillsbury Grands! Jr. Golden Layers Flaky Biscuits

Instructions

Place the chicken breasts in a slow cooker. Top the chicken with the onion and celery. In a small bowl, combine the chicken soup, milk, garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper and whisk until mixed well. Pour the mixture into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high heat for 4 hours or on low heat for 8 hours. About 30 minutes before serving, remove the chicken from the slow cooker with a slotted spoon and shred with two forks. Return the shredded chicken to the slow cooker and stir in the vegetables and parsley. Cook for an additional 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Bake the biscuits according to the package directions. To serve, place a heaping 1 cup of the chicken mixture in each bowl and top with a biscuit.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping 1 cup and 1 biscuit)

Calories: 380Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 47g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 26g

SmartPoints: 9

3.1