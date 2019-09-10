This super simple recipe practically cooks itself; all you have to do is add the ingredients, shred some chicken and eat! The tender chicken, whole-grain rice and yummy veggies come together for a comforting, low-calorie, low-fat and protein-packed meal. You could even make this in bulk and freeze for busy weeknights!

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken, Beans and Rice

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 to 6 hours

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes & green chilies

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen yellow corn

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 cups organic low-sodium chicken broth

2 teaspoons cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup whole grain instant brown rice

*Optional:

fresh cilantro, chopped

reduced-fat sour cream

jalapeño, sliced

shredded reduced-fat mild cheddar cheese

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.

Instructions

Add all ingredients except the rice to the slow cooker, placing the chicken on top. Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours until the chicken is tender enough to be shredded. Remove the chicken from the slow cooker, shred it, then add it back to the slow cooker. Add the rice and cook an additional 30 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed. If there is too much liquid, leave the lid on and cook for an additional 15-30 minutes on high.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 235

Calories from fat: 21

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 26mg

Sodium: 386mg

Carbohydrates: 40g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 17g

SmartPoints: 5

