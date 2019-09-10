This super simple recipe practically cooks itself; all you have to do is add the ingredients, shred some chicken and eat! The tender chicken, whole-grain rice and yummy veggies come together for a comforting, low-calorie, low-fat and protein-packed meal. You could even make this in bulk and freeze for busy weeknights!
Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken, Beans and Rice
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 4 to 6 hours
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium pinto beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes & green chilies
- 1 (12-ounce) bag frozen yellow corn
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 2 cups organic low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup whole grain instant brown rice
*Optional:
- fresh cilantro, chopped
- reduced-fat sour cream
- jalapeño, sliced
- shredded reduced-fat mild cheddar cheese
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.
Instructions
- Add all ingredients except the rice to the slow cooker, placing the chicken on top.
- Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours until the chicken is tender enough to be shredded.
- Remove the chicken from the slow cooker, shred it, then add it back to the slow cooker.
- Add the rice and cook an additional 30 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed.
- If there is too much liquid, leave the lid on and cook for an additional 15-30 minutes on high.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 235
Calories from fat: 21
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 26mg
Sodium: 386mg
Carbohydrates: 40g
Fiber: 6g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 17g
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.