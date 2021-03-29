For an Asian inspired dinner, try our Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken! While this meal has many strong points, like the 302-calorie count per serving, or the delicious savory flavor, we’d argue that its best facet is the fact that you make it in a slow cooker. What’s better than coming home from a long day to a warm and tasty dinner? Answer: nothing. So enjoy this low-calorie, high-protein dinner while you can — because it will be devoured in an instant!
Recipe: Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 4 hours + 15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- ¼ teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- ¼ cup less-sodium soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons low-sugar BBQ sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes
- ½ cup raw, unsalted cashews
- ½ cup green onions, thinly sliced (about 3)
Instructions
- In a large resealable bag, combine the chicken, cornstarch, salt, black pepper, and paprika. Shake to evenly coat.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Shake off the the excess cornstarch mixture from the chicken and cook the chicken for about 2 minutes, browning all sides. (Do this in 2 batches if the skillet is not big enough to hold all of the chicken at once, using 1 tablespoon of oil for each batch).
- To make the sauce: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the rest of the ingredients except the cashews and green onions.
- Transfer the browned chicken to the slow cooker and pour the sauce over it. Add the cashews, and stir everything together to evenly coat in the slow cooker.
- Cook on low for 4 hours.
- In the last 30 minutes of cooking, add the green onions.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup)
Calories: 302
Calories from fat: 114
Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 87mg
Sodium: 687mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 8g
Protein: 34g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 7
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.