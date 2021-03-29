(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

For an Asian inspired dinner, try our Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken! While this meal has many strong points, like the 302-calorie count per serving, or the delicious savory flavor, we’d argue that its best facet is the fact that you make it in a slow cooker. What’s better than coming home from a long day to a warm and tasty dinner? Answer: nothing. So enjoy this low-calorie, high-protein dinner while you can — because it will be devoured in an instant!

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

Recipe: Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours + 15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 2-inch pieces

3 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons canola oil

¼ cup less-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons low-sugar BBQ sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes

½ cup raw, unsalted cashews

½ cup green onions, thinly sliced (about 3)

Instructions

In a large resealable bag, combine the chicken, cornstarch, salt, black pepper, and paprika. Shake to evenly coat. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Shake off the the excess cornstarch mixture from the chicken and cook the chicken for about 2 minutes, browning all sides. (Do this in 2 batches if the skillet is not big enough to hold all of the chicken at once, using 1 tablespoon of oil for each batch). To make the sauce: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the rest of the ingredients except the cashews and green onions. Transfer the browned chicken to the slow cooker and pour the sauce over it. Add the cashews, and stir everything together to evenly coat in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 4 hours. In the last 30 minutes of cooking, add the green onions.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup)

Calories: 302

Calories from fat: 114

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 87mg

Sodium: 687mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 34g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 7

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.