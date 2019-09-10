Lifestyle

Recipe: Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup

A perfect meal to prep on Sunday and eat throughout the week, this Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup is chock-full of bold, savory flavor that will leave you completely satisfied.

The combination of chicken sausage with beans and veggies is a powerful flavor burst that is more filling than most soups. I prefer to top the soup with light sour cream, cilantro and even some crushed red pepper flakes or hot sauce for a little jolt! This is a great dish to throw in the weekly plan to mix up your more common dinners.

15 minutes

Cook time:

4-6 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1/10th of recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 (10-ounce) package chicken sausage, sliced in 1-inch pieces

  • 3 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

  • 1 onion, diced

  • 1 cup diced celery (about 3 stalks)

  • 1 green bell pepper, diced

  • 1 cup low-sodium beef broth

  • 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder

  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme

  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano

  • 2 bay leaves

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

  • pinch cayenne pepper

Instructions

  1. Combine all of the ingredients together in the slow cooker.

  2. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or high for 4-6 hours, until the vegetables are soft.

  3. Remove the bay leaves and serve with optional sour cream and cilantro garnish.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/10th of recipe)
Calories: 176
Calories from fat: 19
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 10mg
Sodium: 435mg
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 13g
SmartPoints: 5

