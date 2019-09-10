Recipe: Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup

A perfect meal to prep on Sunday and eat throughout the week, this Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup is chock-full of bold, savory flavor that will leave you completely satisfied.

The combination of chicken sausage with beans and veggies is a powerful flavor burst that is more filling than most soups. I prefer to top the soup with light sour cream, cilantro and even some crushed red pepper flakes or hot sauce for a little jolt! This is a great dish to throw in the weekly plan to mix up your more common dinners.

15 minutes

4-6 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 1/10th of recipe

1 (10-ounce) package chicken sausage, sliced in 1-inch pieces

3 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 onion, diced

1 cup diced celery (about 3 stalks)

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 cup low-sodium beef broth

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 bay leaves

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

pinch cayenne pepper

Instructions

Combine all of the ingredients together in the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or high for 4-6 hours, until the vegetables are soft. Remove the bay leaves and serve with optional sour cream and cilantro garnish.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/10th of recipe)

Calories: 176

Calories from fat: 19

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 10mg

Sodium: 435mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 8g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 13g

SmartPoints: 5

