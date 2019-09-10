Recipe: Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup

A perfect meal to prep on Sunday and eat throughout the week, this Slow Cooker Black Bean and Sausage Soup is chock-full of bold, savory flavor that will leave you completely satisfied.
The combination of chicken sausage with beans and veggies is a powerful flavor burst that is more filling than most soups. I prefer to top the soup with light sour cream, cilantro and even some crushed red pepper flakes or hot sauce for a little jolt! This is a great dish to throw in the weekly plan to mix up your more common dinners.
15 minutesCook time:
4-6 hours on high or 6-8 hours on low
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 1/10th of recipe
1 (10-ounce) package chicken sausage, sliced in 1-inch pieces
3 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
1 onion, diced
1 cup diced celery (about 3 stalks)
1 green bell pepper, diced
1 cup low-sodium beef broth
1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 bay leaves
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
pinch cayenne pepper
Instructions
Combine all of the ingredients together in the slow cooker.
Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours, or high for 4-6 hours, until the vegetables are soft.
Remove the bay leaves and serve with optional sour cream and cilantro garnish.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/10th of recipe)
Calories: 176
Calories from fat: 19
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 10mg
Sodium: 435mg
Carbohydrates: 36g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 13g
SmartPoints: 5
