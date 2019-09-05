Get ready for your hubby’s new favorite dish. Throw this Slow Cooker Beer Chicken in your slow cooker for hours, and when it’s done, the moist and full flavor is out of this world good. This chicken is perfect for a busy school night served with our Skinny Cole Slaw or Country Green Beans.

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beer Chicken

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3-4 hours, or low for 6-8 hours

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: about 3½ ounces cooked chicken

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 (12-ounce) can light beer

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ tablespoon dried oregano

Instructions

Season both sides of the chicken with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and oregano. Place the breasts in the slow cooker, and pour the beer over the breasts. Cover, and cook on high for 3-4 hours, or low for 6-8 hours. Remove the chicken and shred with two forks or in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Portion out into airtight bags or containers and use as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (about 3½ ounces cooked chicken)

Calories: 139

Calories from fat: 25

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 78mg

Sodium: 451mg

Carbohydrates: 2g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 28g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 2

