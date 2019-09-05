Get ready for your hubby’s new favorite dish. Throw this Slow Cooker Beer Chicken in your slow cooker for hours, and when it’s done, the moist and full flavor is out of this world good. This chicken is perfect for a busy school night served with our Skinny Cole Slaw or Country Green Beans.
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Beer Chicken
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 3-4 hours, or low for 6-8 hours
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: about 3½ ounces cooked chicken
Ingredients
1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 (12-ounce) can light beer
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
½ tablespoon dried oregano
Instructions
Season both sides of the chicken with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and oregano. Place the breasts in the slow cooker, and pour the beer over the breasts.
Cover, and cook on high for 3-4 hours, or low for 6-8 hours.
Remove the chicken and shred with two forks or in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment.
Portion out into airtight bags or containers and use as desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (about 3½ ounces cooked chicken)
Calories: 139
Calories from fat: 25
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 78mg
Sodium: 451mg
Carbohydrates: 2g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 28g
WWP+: 4
SmartPoints: 2
3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.