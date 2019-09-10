Beef stew is a classic hearty family dinner, but if you’re not careful, the calorie and fat count can get a bit out of hand. This recipe contains only 247 calories and 8 grams of fat per serving, and that’s not even the best part! The beef, low-sodium beef broth, vegetables and bay leaves come together in the slow cooker to create a wonderful, hearty, comfort food-style stew the entire family will devour.Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Stew
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 6 to 8 hours on low
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1½ pounds stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 medium carrots, cut in 1-inch pieces
- 1 large onion, medium dice
- 2 large russet potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 4 stalks celery, cut into ½-inch pieces
- 4 cups organic low-sodium beef broth
- 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 bay leaves
Instructions
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Season the beef with the salt and black pepper, and add to the skillet.
Add the carrots, onions, potatoes and celery to the slow cooker. Transfer the browned beef from the skillet to the slow cooker.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the beef broth, tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce. Add to the slow cooker along with the bay leaves.
Cook on low to 6 to 8 hours.
Discard the bay leaves before serving, and season with salt and black pepper if needed.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 247
Calories from fat: 70
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 7g
Cholesterol: 57mg
Sodium: 680mg
Carbohydrates: 23g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 7g
Protein: 22g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.