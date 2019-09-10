Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Stew

Beef stew is a classic hearty family dinner, but if you’re not careful, the calorie and fat count can get a bit out of hand. This recipe contains only 247 calories and 8 grams of fat per serving, and that’s not even the best part! The beef, low-sodium beef broth, vegetables and bay leaves come together in the slow cooker to create a wonderful, hearty, comfort food-style stew the entire family will devour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 6 to 8 hours on low

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1½ pounds stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

4 medium carrots, cut in 1-inch pieces

1 large onion, medium dice

2 large russet potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 stalks celery, cut into ½-inch pieces

4 cups organic low-sodium beef broth

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 bay leaves

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Season the beef with the salt and black pepper, and add to the skillet. Add the carrots, onions, potatoes and celery to the slow cooker. Transfer the browned beef from the skillet to the slow cooker. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the beef broth, tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce. Add to the slow cooker along with the bay leaves. Cook on low to 6 to 8 hours. Discard the bay leaves before serving, and season with salt and black pepper if needed.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups)

Calories: 247

Calories from fat: 70

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 7g

Cholesterol: 57mg

Sodium: 680mg

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 22g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.