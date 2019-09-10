Sometimes the best things take a little time, and this recipe is one of them! The rub for this pulled pork dinner is packed with flavor and is absolutely divine. For this dish, we recommend a low-sugar barbecue sauce like Stubb’s Original All-Natural Bar-B-Q Sauce. You can serve this pulled pork piled up on a whole-wheat bun, or make it “open faced” and pile our Skinny Coleslaw recipe on top. Or, skip the bun and serve with Whole-Wheat Cornbread Muffins.

Serve our Skinny Country Green Beans alongside this classic BBQ recipe.

Recipe: Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup, about 4 ounces

Ingredients

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon black pepper

2½ pounds center cut pork loin, trimmed of fat and silver skin

2 small onions, quartered

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup all natural BBQ sauce

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the garlic powder, brown sugar, chili powder, salt, cumin, cinnamon, and black pepper. Pat the pork dry with paper towels, and cut the loin into 3-4 large pieces. This will speed up cooking time and make the pork more manageable to shred. Pour the dry rub onto a baking sheet, or in a large bowl, and coat the pork in it, making sure to get all sides. Place the onions at the bottom of the slow cooker, and the pork on top of them. Pour the chicken broth around the pork. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the pork is cooked and fork tender. Using tongs, remove the cooked pork from the slow cooker onto a cutting board or baking sheet and shred with two forks. Place a fine mesh strainer over a large mixing bowl and pour onion and liquids out of the slow cooker, reserving the liquids. Discard the onions, or serve with the shredded pork as desired. Put the shredded pork back into the slow cooker and stir in the BBQ sauce with ¼ to ½ cup of the reserved cooking liquid, enough to moisten the meat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup, about 4-ounces)

Calories: 221

Calories from fat: 71

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 62mg

Sodium: 723mg

Carbohydrates: 10g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 26g

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.