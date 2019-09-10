For tender, mouthwatering pulled pork, try this Slow Cooker Apple Pulled Pork recipe. The apple tangy cider vinegar and sweet apple juice complement each other nicely in this soon-to-be family favorite! Try it on a whole-wheat bun with a dash of barbecue sauce; we promise you won’t be disappointed!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

For tender pork, we suggest cooking on low for eight hours.

When seasoning the meat, use coarse Kosher salt instead of fine table salt.

Serve with our Cranberry Apple Slaw for a perfectly complemented meal.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Apple Pulled Pork

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 to 8 hours

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup

Ingredients

1 (3-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed of fat

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup 100% apple juice

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon paprika

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the dry rub ingredients. Pat the pork dry with paper towels, and cut the loin into 3-4 large pieces. That will speed up cooking time and make the pork more manageable to shred. Pour the dry rub onto a baking sheet or large bowl, and coat the pork in it, making sure to cover all sides. Place the pork in the slow cooker and pour in the apple cider vinegar and apple juice. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the pork is fork-tender. Using tongs, remove the cooked pork from the slow cooker onto a cutting board or baking sheet and shred with two forks. Place a fine mesh strainer over a large mixing bowl and pour the liquid out of the slow cooker; do not discard. Place the shredded pork back into the slow cooker with ¼ cup-½ cup of the reserved cooking liquid. Serve with an optional whole wheat bun and natural barbecue sauce, as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: Heaping ¾ cup

Calories: 172

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 88mg

Sodium: 539mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 29g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.