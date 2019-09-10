For tender, mouthwatering pulled pork, try this Slow Cooker Apple Pulled Pork recipe. The apple tangy cider vinegar and sweet apple juice complement each other nicely in this soon-to-be family favorite! Try it on a whole-wheat bun with a dash of barbecue sauce; we promise you won’t be disappointed!
Pro tips:
- For tender pork, we suggest cooking on low for eight hours.
- When seasoning the meat, use coarse Kosher salt instead of fine table salt.
- Serve with our Cranberry Apple Slaw for a perfectly complemented meal.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Apple Pulled Pork
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 4 to 8 hours
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup
Ingredients
- 1 (3-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed of fat
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup 100% apple juice
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
Instructions
- In a small mixing bowl, stir together the dry rub ingredients.
- Pat the pork dry with paper towels, and cut the loin into 3-4 large pieces. That will speed up cooking time and make the pork more manageable to shred.
- Pour the dry rub onto a baking sheet or large bowl, and coat the pork in it, making sure to cover all sides.
- Place the pork in the slow cooker and pour in the apple cider vinegar and apple juice.
- Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the pork is fork-tender.
- Using tongs, remove the cooked pork from the slow cooker onto a cutting board or baking sheet and shred with two forks.
- Place a fine mesh strainer over a large mixing bowl and pour the liquid out of the slow cooker; do not discard.
- Place the shredded pork back into the slow cooker with ¼ cup-½ cup of the reserved cooking liquid.
- Serve with an optional whole wheat bun and natural barbecue sauce, as desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: Heaping ¾ cup
Calories: 172
Calories from fat: 28
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 88mg
Sodium: 539mg
Carbohydrates: 6g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 29g
