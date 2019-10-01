Recipe: Skinny Worcestershire Turkey Burger

Cutting down on red meat? No problem! You can still enjoy a delicious burger without worrying about your waistline. The Worcestershire sauce in this recipe packs it full of flavor, resulting in a juicy, flavorful burger that is sure to become a summertime favorite at your family’s backyard barbecue. Try serving these burgers up with one of our favorite side dishes, our Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips (shown in photos).

Pro tip: To save a few calories and Weight Watchers Points Plus, try the burger sans buns! Ditching the buns will result in a 224-calorie and 6 WWP+ burger. Yum!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 turkey burger and bun

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

½ yellow onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 pound lean ground turkey, 90-10

¼ cup plain breadcrumbs

1 egg

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

4 whole wheat hamburger buns

Instructions

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil, onion, and garlic. Cook until the onions are translucent, 2-4 minutes. Set aside to cool. Heat an outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat. In a large mixing bowl, using clean hands, combine the set-aside onions, and the rest of the turkey burger ingredients together. Form into 4 equal-sized turkey burgers. Lightly grease the grill grates, and cook the burgers for 4-6 minutes. Flip and cook an additional 2 minutes, or until the burgers reach an internal temperature of 165° F. Serve with a bun and optional toppings as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 turkey burger and bun):

Calories: 364

Calories from fat: 113

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 124mg

Sodium: 728mg

Carbohydrates: 34g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 30g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 9

