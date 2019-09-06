Recipe: Skinny Turkey Meatballs

This simple and satisfying recipe is nearly impossible to stop eating after the suggested serving size of three meatballs! Top them on pastas, salads, skinny meatball subs or wraps. Our favorite combo? Creamy Whole-Wheat Penne Pasta with Turkey Meatballs — a filling, yet skinny family favorite! This recipe makes a lot, so the options are endless. Enjoy!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 24-28 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 3 meatballs

Ingredients

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ yellow onion, small dice

2 Tbsp minced garlic

1 lb lean ground turkey

1 egg, beaten

¾ cup breadcrumbs

2 tsp Italian seasoning

¼ tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, a silicone baking mat, or lightly grease it with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat, then add the oil, onion and garlic. Cook for 4-6 minutes until the onions are translucent. Remove the onions and garlic and reserve on a plate to cool. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the cooled reserved onion and garlic mixture, turkey, egg, breadcrumbs and Italian seasoning. Using clean hands, mix together until all of the ingredients are combined. Scoop 18 meatballs, each measuring about 2 tablespoons, and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until golden and done.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 meatballs)

Calories: 204

Calories from fat: 81

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 84mg

Sodium: 264mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 18g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 6

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.