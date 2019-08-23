Lifestyle

Recipe: Skinny Tortelloni and Peppers

It’s time to try tortelloni! Tortelloni is pretty much the exact same as tortellini, but larger […]

By

It’s time to try tortelloni! Tortelloni is pretty much the exact same as tortellini, but larger and shaped more like a “belly button.” They are usually stuffed with similar fillings as ravioli, like spinach, cheese, or meat. In this recipe, the cheese-stuffed tortelloni is the centerpiece in a gorgeous color combination of red, orange and yellow bell peppers with a pop of green from the spinach. This one is healthy and beautiful! Doesn’t get much better than that!

Recipe: Skinny Tortelloni and Peppers

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

  • 9 ounces whole wheat cheese tortelloni

  • 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced

  • 1 Tbsp garlic, minced

  • 1 tsp dried oregano

  • 1 red bell pepper, diced

  • 1 yellow bell pepper, diced

  • 1 orange bell pepper, diced

  • 2 cups fresh spinach

  • ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

  • ¼ cup Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, grated

  • ¼ tsp salt

  • ¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

  2. Add the tortelloni and cook according to package directions.

  3. While the pasta is cooking, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic and oregano and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 to 2 minutes or until onion is soft and transparent.

  4. Stir in the bell peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 minutes or until the onions are slightly golden brown.

  5. Pile on the spinach and allow it to wilt for about 2 or 3 additional minutes.

  6. Remove from heat and stir in tortelloni, parsley, cheese, salt and black pepper. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup):
Calories: 365
Fat: 10g
Carbohydrates: 54g
Fiber: 10g
Protein: 19g
Sugars: 3g
Sodium: 361mg
SmartPoints: 9

3.1

Tagged:
,

Related Posts