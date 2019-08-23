It’s time to try tortelloni! Tortelloni is pretty much the exact same as tortellini, but larger and shaped more like a “belly button.” They are usually stuffed with similar fillings as ravioli, like spinach, cheese, or meat. In this recipe, the cheese-stuffed tortelloni is the centerpiece in a gorgeous color combination of red, orange and yellow bell peppers with a pop of green from the spinach. This one is healthy and beautiful! Doesn’t get much better than that!

Recipe: Skinny Tortelloni and Peppers

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

9 ounces whole wheat cheese tortelloni

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

1 tsp dried oregano

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1 orange bell pepper, diced

2 cups fresh spinach

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, grated

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the tortelloni and cook according to package directions. While the pasta is cooking, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic and oregano and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 to 2 minutes or until onion is soft and transparent. Stir in the bell peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 minutes or until the onions are slightly golden brown. Pile on the spinach and allow it to wilt for about 2 or 3 additional minutes. Remove from heat and stir in tortelloni, parsley, cheese, salt and black pepper. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 365

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 54g

Fiber: 10g

Protein: 19g

Sugars: 3g

Sodium: 361mg

SmartPoints: 9

