It’s time to try tortelloni! Tortelloni is pretty much the exact same as tortellini, but larger and shaped more like a “belly button.” They are usually stuffed with similar fillings as ravioli, like spinach, cheese, or meat. In this recipe, the cheese-stuffed tortelloni is the centerpiece in a gorgeous color combination of red, orange and yellow bell peppers with a pop of green from the spinach. This one is healthy and beautiful! Doesn’t get much better than that!
Recipe: Skinny Tortelloni and Peppers
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
9 ounces whole wheat cheese tortelloni
1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 small onion, thinly sliced
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
1 tsp dried oregano
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 yellow bell pepper, diced
1 orange bell pepper, diced
2 cups fresh spinach
¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
¼ cup Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, grated
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
Instructions
Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
Add the tortelloni and cook according to package directions.
While the pasta is cooking, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic and oregano and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 to 2 minutes or until onion is soft and transparent.
Stir in the bell peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 minutes or until the onions are slightly golden brown.
Pile on the spinach and allow it to wilt for about 2 or 3 additional minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in tortelloni, parsley, cheese, salt and black pepper. Serve immediately.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 cup):
Calories: 365
Fat: 10g
Carbohydrates: 54g
Fiber: 10g
Protein: 19g
Sugars: 3g
Sodium: 361mg
SmartPoints: 9
